New Canaan's Teddy Berg, 90, Was Known For Her Gardens

After a long battle with kidney disease, Teddy eventually died of complications while receiving hospice care in her home for the last nine months.

Teddy was born on July 7, 1933 in Mount Vernon, NY to John Peck Banning and Irene Finer Banning. She is predeceased by her older sister, Constance Banning Gatling, and survived by her younger brother, Jack Banning.

Teddy grew up in Mount Kisco, NY, graduating from Mount Kisco High School before attending Green Mountain College in Vermont.

She married Henry (Harry) Taylor Gibson in 1953. They had four children; Edith Gay, Henry Jr. (Ty), Joy, and Theodore (Tad). Gay died in 1992.

Teddy is also survived by her 12 grandchildren Hoyt Palmer, Nicholas Gibson whom she raised alongside Peter, Tara Palmer, Talbot Gibson Schaeffer, Whitney Gibson, Dana Palmer Sutherland, Catherine Gibson Cooke, Cary Palmer Saineghi, Abigail Palmer, Cole Gibson, Cade Gibson, and Findlay-Ann Gibson; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She married Peter Berg in 1972. Together, they created the fabled "castle" at Rice Mountain in Walpole, NH. Teddy was known for her renowned gardens, including those she nurtured over the years at her homes in New Hampshire and Connecticut.

A funeral service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Canaan on Saturday, Sept. 2nd at 11 a.m. to be followed by a burial in the Saint Mark's cemetery.

For online condolences, please visit Hoyt Funeral Home.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.