New Canaan High School Mourns Sudden Death Of Senior

Elliott Kropf, a senior who attended New Canaan High School, died on Saturday night, Sept. 14.

"Elliott was a strong student, an excellent athlete, a kind young man, and a wonderful friend, and he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him," New Canaan Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Luizzi said in a statement on Sunday, Sept. 15.

New Canaan High School will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday, Sept. 16.

"All buses will run at their regular times, and the NCHS schedule of classes will begin at 10 a.m.," Luizzi said. "This will provide time for Elliott’s friends to gather together in support and love, and, if desired, speak with our dedicated counselors and staff."

Details surrounding the circumstances of his death have not yet been released.

Kropf was a standout on the Rams' ice hockey team.

"My heart breaks for Elliott, his family, and all who knew and loved him," Luizzi said. "Together, let’s keep them all in our thoughts and prayers as we support one another during this challenging time."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

