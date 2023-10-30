Woman Nabbed For 'Cruelty To Persons' In New Canaan

Ana Maria Rivera, of Mount Kisco, turned herself in to police on Monday, Oct. 23 in New Canaan for an alleged crime that took place in August.

Lt. Marc DeFelice, of the New Canaan Police, said the incident was domestic in nature and declined to provide additional details.

The arrest log said a child under the age of 19 was involved.

She was charged with:

Intentional cruelty to a child

Assault

Reckless endangerment

Risk of injury to a child

Rivera was released on a $50,000 bond.

