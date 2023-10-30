Overcast 57°

Woman Nabbed For 'Cruelty To Persons' In New Canaan

A 19-year-old Northern Westchester woman has been charged with "cruelty to persons" following an investigation in Fairfield County.

Ana Maria Rivera

Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Ana Maria Rivera, of Mount Kisco, turned herself in to police on Monday, Oct. 23 in New Canaan for an alleged crime that took place in August.

Lt. Marc DeFelice, of the New Canaan Police, said the incident was domestic in nature and declined to provide additional details.

The arrest log said a child under the age of 19 was involved.

She was charged with:

  • Intentional cruelty to a child
  • Assault
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Risk of injury to a child

Rivera was released on a $50,000 bond.

