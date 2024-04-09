The fire occurred in New Canaan on White Shade Oak Lane around 11:40 p.m., Monday, April 8.

According to Jill Stayman with the New Canaan Fire Department, the fire started at the rear of the two-car garage and extended into the attic area above it.

The three occupants in the home were alerted to the fire when the smoke detector was activated. All were able to self-evacuate without injury, Stayman said.

New Canaan firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and prevent its extension into the living area of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

New Canaan Fire Department was supported by the Westport, Norwalk, Wilton, and Vista fire departments.

"Remember to check your smoke and CO detectors to ensure they are operating correctly," Stayman said. "Early detection continues to save lives and limit property."

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.