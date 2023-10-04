Silver Alert Issued For Norwich Baby Who Hasn't Been Seen In Four Days

Amina Cox, of Norwich, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 30, said the Norwich Police.

The baby is described as weighing about 15 pounds and was last seen wearing velvet maroon pajamas with ruffles around the neck, officials said.

Anyone who has information on Amina's whereabouts is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

To share, click on the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.