Wanted Man Found Driving Tractor-Trailer Containing $70K, Pistol In Waterford, Police Say

A wanted man was taken into custody after police said he was pulled over while driving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut that contained a loaded pistol and $70,000 in cash.

State troopers were asked to assist the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with apprehending 65-year-old John Dahl, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Connecticut State Police said.

Dahl was wanted on an extraditable felony warrant by the New York City Police Department for first-degree criminal sale of a firearm, police reported.

Troopers were informed that Dahl was driving a tractor-trailer on I-95 in East Lyme and were asked to conduct a felony motor vehicle stop, authorities said.

Police said the tractor-trailer was found on I-395 northbound near Exit 2 in Waterford, and troopers pulled the vehicle over and arrested Dahl without incident.

Police located a Taurus G2c semi-automatic pistol, two 12-round 9mm magazines, and cash in the vehicle, authorities said.

State Police said Dahl was charged with:

Fugitive from justice – extradition arrest no warrant

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Two counts of possession of high-capacity magazines

He was set to be arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to the report.

