Police Seek Man Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Cards To Make $3K In Purchases In Waterford

Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of using stolen credit cards to buy more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from Best Buy in Connecticut.

A wallet was stolen from a victim who was shopping at Target in the New London County town of Waterford at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Waterford Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 12.

Credit cards from the stolen wallet were used at the Best Buy store across the street, and a total of $3,188.37 was charged, police said.

Police asked anyone who can help identify the man to call or email Officer Sangermano at 860-442-9451 Ext. 2242 or ksangermano@waterfordct.org.

