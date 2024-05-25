New London Man Steals Car, Crashes Following Police Chase

The New London County incident occurred on Wednesday, May 22 in the city of New London.

Just after 11:30 a.m. that morning, a Connecticut State Police officer saw a white 1999 Isuzu NPR truck driving south on I-95 over the Gold Star Bridge with yellow lobster cages loaded in the back.

The truck had previously been reported as stolen from Narragansett, Rhode Island, and also was the subject of multiple crashes earlier that day, though it had fled from each one, police said.

Because of this, authorities attempted to pull the truck over; however, the man driving did not comply, leading to a short police chase.

The pursuit ended when the truck crashed into a parked vehicle.

Its driver, 32-year-old Lindsey Brown of New London, ran from the truck but was later arrested and charged with the following:

Larceny of a motor vehicle;

Interfering;

Engaging police in pursuit;

Failure to maintain the proper lane;

Failing to obey a stop sign; and

Evading.

Brown was held on a $50,000 cash bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at the New London Superior Courthouse on Thursday, May 23.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.