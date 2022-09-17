Man, Teen From Norwich Killed After Crash Involving Disabled Vehicle I-395 In Montville

Two people were killed in a crash after they stepped out of a vehicle on a busy Connecticut roadway.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in New London County on I-395 in Montville.

A 2002 Lexus ES 300 was disabled in the right shoulder on the northbound side, behind a parked 2008 Buick Enclave CXL, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling northbound in the right lane and crossed over the white fog line into the right shoulder and struck both vehicles, and two pedestrians, police said.

The Passat then struck the metal beam guardrail in the right shoulder before coming to final rest in the right shoulder, said police.

The Lexus then struck the Enclave from the rear, said police.

The two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

The two have been identified as Jamie Krajewski, age 33, the owner of the Buick Enclave, and Tyshon Ozzie Harper, age 17, both residents of the same address in Norwich.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Meakem at Troop E at 860-848-6500.

