Plane Crashes At Boy Scout Camp Near CT Airport
Man Dies After Shooting Near New London Intersection

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was found dead in Connecticut after police responded to a call for shots fired.

The incident took place in New London County around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 5 in the area of Colman Street and West Pleasant Street in the city of New London.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers located and treated an adult man that had sustained life-threatening injuries, Capt. Matthew Galante, of the New London Police, said.

The man, who has not been identified pending notification of family members, was transported to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Galante said. 

"The incident does not appear to be a random act," Galante said.

The investigation is active and ongoing, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

