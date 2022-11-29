Man Accused Of Driving At 132 MPH, Nearly Striking CT DOT Worker In Colchester

A 23-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was recorded driving at 132 mph and nearly struck a Connecticut Department of Transportation worker.

Troopers in New London County obtained the speed reading on a 2014 Range Rover traveling on Route 2 in Colchester in a posted 65 mph zone at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, Connecticut State Police said.

Police activated their emergency lights and siren, and the Range Rover exited the highway at Exit 17, nearly striking a Connecticut DOT worker who was working near the intersection with Mill Hill Road, authorities said.

Troopers also saw the Range Rover passing vehicles in "No Passing" zones near Old Hartford Road, State Police reported.

After searching the surrounding area, police found the Range Rover parked inside of a garage at a business on Old Colchester Road, police said.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Faizal Fasasi, of Manchester, admitted he parked at the business to try to elude troopers even though he was asked to leave by employees, State Police said.

Police said Fasasi was arrested and charged with:

Endangerment of a highway worker

No insurance in a construction zone

Reckless operation in a construction zone

Disobeying signal of a police officer in construction zone

Improper passing

Passing in a no passing zone

Failure to obey stop sign

First-degree criminal trespass

Interfering with an officer

Second-degree reckless endangerment

He was held on a $25,000 bond and taken to Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center pending arraignment, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29, police reported.

