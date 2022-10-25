Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money.

The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton.

On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police

Following an investigation, Barnett was arrested for that incident. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the victim made a second complaint saying Barnett removed thermostats and food from the residence, and removed the victim’s ability to obtain money, making it so the victim had no heat, no food, and no way to purchase any, Creutz said.

A warrant was completed and Barnett was taken into custody, without incident, at his business on Oct. 21, police said.

Barnett was transported to the Ledyard Police Department where he was charged with intentional cruelty to a person.

He was released on a $25,000 bond.

