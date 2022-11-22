East Lyme Father Charged After 4-Week-Old Twins Hospitalized With Fractures, Police Say

A 19-year-old Connecticut father was charged after police reported that his 4-week-old twins were hospitalized with multiple fractures last month.

The East Lyme Police Department said it was contacted by a medical office in Old Saybrook in October about infants with injuries.

The twin babies were taken to the emergency room at Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.

Detectives responded and discovered that one of the babies had 13 fractures in various stages of healing, and the other baby had eight fractures, authorities said.

After an investigation, Torin Ruleman, of East Lyme, was arrested at about 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, police said.

Multiple news outlets reported that police confirmed that Ruleman is the father of the babies.

Police said Ruleman was charged with:

Two counts of cruelty to persons

Two counts of risk of injury to child

Two counts of second-degree assault - with intent to cause serious physical injury

Two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

He was processed and held on $200,000 bond, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.