Caught: Suspect In Attempted Armed Robbery Of Griswold Liquor Store Found

A suspect who allegedly attempted to rob a liquor store in Connecticut with a fake gun has been apprehended by police.

The attempted armed robbery happened in New London County on Friday, Dec. 30 around 6:30 p.m. at JC Spirits, located in the borough of Jewett City in the town of Griswold, located at 63 Main St.

During the incident, a suspect seen wearing a black mask, a black Nike sweatshirt, black pants, and gray and orange gloves displayed a handgun to the store clerk and demanded money, according to state police.

Despite asking for cash and displaying the gun, the suspect ran from the store before he was handed any money, and was caught on the store's surveillance footage.

Several days later on Thursday, Jan. 5, police were conducting a neighborhood canvas on Main Street in Jewett City and came across a residence where 42-year-old Waterbury resident Charlie Snowfly was staying. After questioning him and the tenant of the residence, police searched inside and found several items of clothing that belonged to Snowfly that he had been wearing during the attempted robbery. They also found a fake plastic gun that Snowfly had used during the incident.

Snowfly was then identified as the suspect and was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 19. He is charged with:

Second-degree attempted robbery;

Use of facsimile firearm;

Second-degree breach of peace;

First-degree threatening.

Snowfly is currently held on a $150,000 court-set bond and appeared in Norwich Superior Court on Thursday, Jan. 19.

