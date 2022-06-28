Boy, 8, Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle Colchester Crash, State Police Say

An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured during a two-car crash in Connecticut.

It took place in New London County around 5:45 p.m., Monday, June 27 in the town of Colchester.

According to the Connecticut State Police, a GMC Sierra K3500 was driving east on Middletown Road in the rain when it struck a Toyota Echo driving south on Scofield Road into the intersection.

Both vehicles were damaged and an 8-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Echo, was transported to Connecticut Children's Hospital for suspected serious injuries, state police said.

The driver of the Toyota, an East Hampton woman, was also transported to Hartford Hospital for suspected injuries, state police said.

The driver of the Sierra was not injured.

The collision is still under investigation at this time.

Identities of those involved have not yet been released.

