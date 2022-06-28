Contact Us
New London Daily Voice serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
Return to your home site

Menu

New London Daily Voice serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Windham
    serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Breaking News: CT State Police Seek Witnesses In Fatal Crash That Killed 52-Year-Old Man
Police & Fire

Boy, 8, Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle Colchester Crash, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An 8-year-old boy was injured during a two-vehicle crash in Colchester.
An 8-year-old boy was injured during a two-vehicle crash in Colchester. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured during a two-car crash in Connecticut.

It took place in New London County around 5:45 p.m., Monday, June 27 in the town of Colchester.

According to the Connecticut State Police, a GMC Sierra K3500 was driving east on Middletown Road in the rain when it struck a Toyota Echo driving south on Scofield Road into the intersection.

Both vehicles were damaged and an 8-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Echo, was transported to Connecticut Children's Hospital for suspected serious injuries, state police said.

The driver of the Toyota, an East Hampton woman, was also transported to Hartford Hospital for suspected injuries, state police said.

The driver of the Sierra was not injured.

The collision is still under investigation at this time.

Identities of those involved have not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.