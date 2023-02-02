Blaze Breaks Out At Crystal Mall Food Court In Waterford: Firefighters Still On Scene

A fire broke out at a mall in New London County, causing flames that could be seen from the roof of the building.

The blaze started on Thursday, Feb. 2 around 10:40 a.m. at the Crystal Mall in Waterford at 850 Hartford Turnpike (Route 85), according to Waterford Professional Firefighters Association Local 4629.

The fire originated in the food court, causing smoke and flames to erupt from the building. Numerous fire departments in Waterford, as well as New London, responded to the mall to join the effort to put it out.

The fire has since been knocked out, and firefighters remain on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.