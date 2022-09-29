Contact Us
30 Bags Of Fentanyl Recovered After K9 Tracks Down Wanted Man In New London County, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Charles Bourgeois Charles Bourgeois
Charles Bourgeois Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
K9 Zedo K9 Zedo
K9 Zedo Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police recovered 30 bags of fentanyl after a K9 helped locate a wanted man who was hiding in a garage, authorities said.

Troopers in New London County responded to a report of a wanted man in the area of York Road in Lebanon at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, police said.

Charles Bourgeois, age 32, of Lebanon, was wanted on three paperless rearrest warrants for failure to appear, police reported.

Police learned that Bourgeois was hiding in the area of a garage, and K9 Zedo and his partner located Bourgeois under a pile of debris and tarp in the multi-bay garage, authorities said.

Police then located the bags of fentanyl on the ground where Bourgeois was located, and Bourgeois was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second offense, authorities said.

