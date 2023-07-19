Norwich CT Mother, 5-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead In River, Police Say

The incident took place in New London County around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 18 in the Park Drive area of Sprague.

Quinebaug Valley Dispatch contacted Connecticut State Police Troop E in Montville of a report of a mother and child lost in the Shetucket River, state police said.

State troopers, members of several area fire departments, and EMS responded to the scene.

Police said during the search, the woman identified as Dora Kelly, of Norwich, and her daughter, Aralye McKeever, were located in the river by rescue crews from the Baltic Fire Engine Co. 1, and life-saving efforts were started before both were transported to William W. Backus Hospital.

The mother was pronounced dead on Tuesday. The child, who was later transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford, died on Wednesday, July 19.

An initial investigation found that foul play is not suspected and the incident will be investigated by state police as untimely deaths.

The Baltic Fire Engine Company 1 said the pair were swimming in a popular area when they were swept away by fast-moving waters.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified and will conduct an investigation to determine the cause and manner of deaths.

