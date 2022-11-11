Hit-Run Driver Rams Into Groton Wendy's, Breaks Gas Line, Police Say

Police in Connecticut are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a Wendy's, causing a gas line to break loose.

The incident took place in New London County around 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Wendy's located at 689 Long Hill Road in Groton.

Groton Emergency Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding a vehicle that had struck a portion of Wendy’s restaurant building, said Capt. Greg McCarthy, of the Groton Police.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the driver had fled and the damage to the building had caused the gas line to come loose, McCarthy, said.

McCarthy said because of the danger, officers quickly established a perimeter around the building and closed Long Hill Road to motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic from the intersections of Meridian Street Extension and Drozdyk Drive.

Fire personnel on the scene were able to locate and secure the gas line’s shut-off valve to the building, he added.

Long Hill Road has been reopened to motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

As a result of this incident, Wendy’s remains closed.

Groton Police are actively attempting to make contact with and identify the operator of the vehicle involved in the crash, McCarthy said.

No injuries were noted as a result of this incident.

Groton Police were assisted by other emergency responders including personnel from Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department and Groton Ambulance.

This accident remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed this crash or has other information which would assist officers with this case, please call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

