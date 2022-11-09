Dump Truck Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Groton Crash

A Connecticut dump truck driver was killed and a passenger injured during a single-vehicle crash after hitting a tree.

The crash took place in New London County around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in Groton.

According to Capt. Greg McCarthy of the Groton Police, emergency dispatch received several 911 calls regarding a serious motor vehicle accident on Fort Hill Road in the area of Vergennes Court.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a dump truck that had struck a tree on the south side of Fort Hill Road just east of Vergennes Court, McCarthy said.

Officers located the driver, identified as James Turner, age 69, of Groton, still in the driver’s seat but he was not conscious or alert, police said.

A passenger was entrapped in the truck and emergency responders worked to free him from the wreckage using a hydraulic cutting tool commonly known as the jaws of life, McCarthy said.

Turner was transported to L&M Hospital in New London, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.

McCarthy said the passenger of the truck, identified as Reginald Haggan, age 70, Groton, suffered a serious head injury and was flown by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital.

An initial investigation showed the dump truck was traveling westbound on Fort Hill Road just west of Central Avenue when the truck veered sharply to the left and accelerated speed as it crossed the eastbound lane of traffic. The truck then drove off the road striking a large tree where it came to rest, McCarthy said.

Members of the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit arrived on the scene to assist in the investigation.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

