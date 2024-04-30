Light Rain 45°

SHARE

Tiffany Moss Steals Pain Meds At Norwich's Backus Hospital

A 34-year-old pharmacy technician has admitted to tampering with pain medication at the Connecticut hospital where she worked, federal officials announced.

Backus Hospital in Norwich.

Backus Hospital in Norwich.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

New London County resident Tiffany Moss of Montville pleaded guilty to charges connected to her tampering with pain medication at Backus Hospital in Norwich, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced on Tuesday, April 30.

According to federal officials, on Thursday, Jan. 11, Moss used her employee ID badge to access the hospital's secure storage area. She then proceeded to remove three bags containing a solution of hydromorphone, took a portion of this solution from each bag for her own use, and then replaced the missing solution with saline. 

Moss then returned the bags to the storage area in a location where they could be distributed for use with patients, officials added.

Moss later pleaded guilty to tampering with a consumer product, which carries a maximum prison term of 10 years. Her sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. 

She is now released on a $50,000 bond and is prohibited from working in any location with access to narcotics. 

to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE