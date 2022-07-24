Contact Us
New London Daily Voice serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
Oakdale Man Wins $50,000 In CT State Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Two Connecticut residents claimed lottery prizes valued at $50,000.
Two Connecticut residents claimed lottery prizes valued at about $50,000.

Fairfield County resident Louis Pulitano, of Stratford, won a $50,000 prize from a Money Match Multiplier ticket purchased at Krauszer's Food Store, located at 911 Campbell Ave. in West Haven, Connecticut Lottery announced.

CT Lottery then announced that Zachary Renaldi, a resident of Oakdale in New London County, claimed a $50,020 prize from a KENO ticket purchased at Renaldi's One Stop Package, located at 1590 Route 85 in Oakdale.

