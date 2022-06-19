North Stonington Eatery Serves Up Best Sandwich In Connecticut, Report Say

A popular Connecticut eatery was chosen as the spot that serves the best sandwich in the state in a new report from Eat This, Not That.

The website published its list of the best sandwiches in every state on Friday, March 11.

Eat This, Not That reported that the "Holy Grail" sandwich from Press On Sandwich Crafters in New London County is the best sandwich in the state.

The restaurant is located at 391 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington.

The signature sandwich is made with lean pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, pickled egg, coleslaw, and homemade Russian dressing on grilled rye.

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

