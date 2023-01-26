Is It Real? Niantic Girl's Scar Causes Debate On Social Media: Poll

An odd debate has been sparked on social media on whether or not a Connecticut girl's facial scar is real or not.

The controversy stems from social media posts made on Tik Tok by New London County resident Ann Bonelli, also known as Annie, a Niantic resident who has a scar on the left side of her face caused by an injury she sustained in 2020. Since then, she created a Tik Tok account to serve as an example to people with scars and show that they are not defined by them.

"My account was made to show those out there, they're more than their scars," Bonelli said in one Tik Tok in January, adding that she wishes to spread body positivity.

However, some of the reactions to Bonelli's posts have not exactly been what she was expecting, as many people have started debating on whether or not her injury is real.

One Tik Tok user posted a video showing changes to Bonelli's scars that have happened over time, comparing how it looked in early videos to newer videos. The scar can be seen as darkening and appearing to curve.

"Scars don't change angles scar girl," the user said in the post.

However, Bonelli said that over time, her scar has healed into a darker, browser color and that she has had poor reactions to topical products she has used in an attempt to treat it.

Bonelli commented on the debate over if the scar is real, saying that it takes away from the message of her account.

"I don't think it's right that people mindlessly comment hate," she said, adding, "No one should make a comment on someone's scars, especially not knowing the history behind that scar or the person on the screen."

For now, Bonelli is continuing to post on Tik Tok to spread her message of body acceptance.

