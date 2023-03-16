Baltic Resident Wins $100K Lottery Prize: Here's Where They Bought Their Ticket

Contact Us
A top-prize-winning Casino Nights ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Cumberland Farms in Baltic.
Two very lucky Connecticut residents will surely have a happy Saint Patrick's Day after buying winning $100,000 lottery tickets from two Cumberland Farms locations. 

The two winning tickets were bought by both New London County resident Franklin Dart of Baltic and Tolland County resident Tiffany Salisbury of Willington, according to Connecticut Lottery. 

Dart, who purchased a top-prize-winning Casino Nights ticket at the Cumberland Farms in Baltic located at 184 Main St., won his prize on Wednesday, March 15. 

Those hoping to replicate a similar win will not be able to purchase a Casino Nights ticket, as the game has come to an end for now, CT Lottery officials said. 

As for Salisbury, who bought her winning $100,000 Cashword 12 ticket at a Cumberland Farms location in Storrs at 1660 Storrs Rd., she learned that she had won her prize on Thursday, March 16. 

