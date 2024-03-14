Ledyard Homicide Victim ID'd 50 Years After Crime

On Thursday, May 30, 1974, the skeletal remains of two people were found in a shallow grave in New London County in Ledyard after Connecticut State Police obtained the location from a witness of a double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 31, 1970.

The witness told police the two victims had been fatally shot.

One victim, however, used an alias, and her identity was never verified. Examination of her remains determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide, state police said.

Shortly after the bodies were discovered, the suspects of the double homicide were arrested and convicted of the crimes. Both suspects are dead.

No one knew the identity of the woman who was found. In 2011, the case data was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, along with the victim’s dental X-rays and a description.

DNA was entered into the Combined DNA Index System in 2012 where there were no matches. Over the years, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, along with State Police, had a few leads, with no success.

In July 2022, samples were sent to Othram for Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy, a private company working with the state. DNA from the woman's remains was extracted, sequenced, and uploaded into a forensic investigative genetic genealogy database, GEDMatch Pro.

Lead medicolegal death investigator Michelle Clark, from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, worked on the genealogy component of the investigation and collaborated with State Police Detective Michael Hamel to reopen the case.

In January 2024, a highly likely family member – the victim’s sister – was identified. The sister of the victim was contacted by Clark, who learned that she had a daughter. The daughter provided a DNA sample, which confirmed the identity in February 2024.

The victim has been identified as Linda Sue Childers of Kentucky. Conversations with the family confirmed her whereabouts in the northeast throughout the years before her disappearance.

"It is gratifying to have helped identify Linda and, most importantly, give her family some answers," State Police said.

