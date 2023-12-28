K9 Finds Cocaine, More During Wrong-Way Norwich DUI Stop: Police

The New London County incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 27 in the city of Norwich, according to Connecticut State Police.

It was around 2:15 a.m. when officers, who were driving on Laurel Avenue, noticed a car coming towards them, driving into the opposite lane.

Dillen Dye, age 28 of Norwich, was pulled over and accused of driving under the influence after he failed a sobriety test.

Troopers sent a narcotics detection dog named Epic to search the car during this time; Epic discovered narcotics in the car’s trunk.

A search by human officers reportedly recovered 10.5 grams of cocaine, 422 grams of marijuana, a scale, packaging materials, and US cash.

Dye was charged with:

Operating under the influence;

Failure to maintain a lane;

Possession with intent to sell, two counts;

Operation of a drug factory; and

Possession of a controlled substance, two counts.

He was released on bond and is due to be arraigned at Norwich Superior Court on Thursday, Jan. 11.

