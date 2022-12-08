Party With Rob Gronkowski Next Month At His Official Retirement Party

Rob Gronkowski official hung up his cleats this offseason and retired from the NFL, and in true Gronk fashion, he's ready to party.

The future Hall of Famer is throwing an official retirement party at the Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook on Sept. 10 from 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $75. DJ Whoo Kid will be on hand to keep things moving, and guests can order the new Gronk Smash Burger from the kitchen.

Guests must be 21 or older to enter the 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd casino in Uncasville, CT.

Along with the festivities, UFC 279, featuring the main event of Khamzat Chimaev versus Nate Diaz, will be playing on the big screens.

Click here for more information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.