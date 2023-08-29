Dirt Bikes, ATVs Involved In Fatal Groton Crash, Police Say

The incident took place in New London County in Groton around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 at the intersection of Long Hill Road and the Meridian Street Extension.

According to Groton Deputy Chief Paul Gately, a preliminary investigation found that a 2010 Audi Q7 being operated by Crystal C. Vinoya, age 24, of Groton, was traveling south on Long Hill Road.

As Vinoya’s vehicle approached the intersection of Meridian Street Extension on a left green arrow allowing it to make a left turn, several dirt bikes and ATVs ran a red light and a dirt bike hit the vehicle, Gately said.

Witnesses reported the dirt bikes and ATVs were driving northbound, some with no lights on. One of the dirt bikes with two riders on it entered the intersection and struck the right rear passenger section of Vinoya’s vehicle.

The passenger of the dirt bike, later identified as Tiara Wheeler, age 24, of Norwich, was thrown from the dirt bike and struck the Audi causing fatal injuries at the scene, Gately said.

The driver, identified as Scott Whipple, age 25, of Mashantucket, also struck Vinoya’s vehicle and suffered critical injuries. Whipple was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment, but then was airlifted to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical condition, the chief said.

The operator of the Audi, Vinoya, was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital to be evaluated and later released.

Further reports from the scene indicated some of the ATVs and dirt bike riders removed the dirt bike that was involved in the crash from the scene without providing assistance to the two injured riders.

"This is a very unfortunate tragedy that resulted in the loss of life of one young lady, and a second young man is clinging to life," said Groton Chief L. J. Fusaro.

Fusaro said what was most troubling is that someone who may have been traveling with them stopped for this crash, and rather than rendering aid to the critically injured parties, removed the dirt bike from the road.

"In addition to the wanton disregard for human life, the actions of removing the involved dirt bike from the scene have tampered with and impeded this investigation," he added.

This accident remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed this crash or has other information that would assist officers with this case, please call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

