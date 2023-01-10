Old Lyme Pizzeria Closed For 'Foreseeable Future' After Fire

A Connecticut pizzeria has temporarily closed after an early morning fire broke out in the eatery's kitchen.

The blaze broke out at Sapore Pizzeria, located in the new London County town of Old Lyme, at about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, the business announced.

"We are quite shocked, and will be closed for the foreseeable future as we learn the extent of the damage," they said. "At this point we have to meet with insurance etc, and figure out the next steps, but we don’t have an idea of the timeline or anything as we’ve never experienced something like this."

The owners said the restaurant was closed at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

"It also seems like the damage was largely contained to the kitchen, but fire is not a small thing and the damage is substantial," they added. "Apologies to our customers, but we won’t be able to serve you for an extended period of time. We’ll keep sending out meaningful updates as we learn more."

