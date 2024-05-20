Alcohol Ban Imposed For 3 New London County Recreation Areas

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced a temporary alcohol ban lasting through Monday, Aug. 12 in the following recreational areas:

Beach Pond State Boat Launch in Voluntown, New London County (including a part of Pachaug State Forest);

Billings Lake State Boat Launch in North Stonington, New London County (also including a part of Pachaug State Forest);

Gardner Lake State Park and State Boat Launch in Salem, New London County;

Lake Waramaug State Park in New Preston, Litchfield County;

George Waldo State Park and the upper section of the Paugussett State Forest in Southbury, New Haven County;

Quaddick State Park in Thompson, Windham County; and

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown and Middlefield, Middlesex County.

The ban is a result of “increased incidents of misconduct, unruly behavior, property damage, [and] trespass” in recent summers due to alcohol consumption and increased crowds, DEEP said.

Increased complaints from visitors and the surrounding communities were also a factor in deciding to ban alcohol for the summer.

Additionally, the department said the ban gives DEEP law enforcement officers an “enforceable tool” to dissuade inappropriate behavior at recreational parks in the state.

“Connecticut’s state parks, forests, and boat launches should be peaceful and family-oriented places where visitors can feel welcome and safe while recreating outdoors,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a statement.

“This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and law enforcement officers, will help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit to these public spaces by citizens of all ages.”

