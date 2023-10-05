33-Year-Old Man Dies Following Newe London Motorcycle Crash, Police Say

The incident occurred in New London County around 10: 30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4 in the area of in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Roosevelt Street, in New London.

According to New London Police Capt. Matthew Galante, officers, and the New London Fire Department responded to the area after receiving numerous 911 calls.

Medical treatment was provided to the man who was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Galante said.

The identification of the operator is not being released at this time pending notification of the next of kin.

Members of the Investigative Services Division and Accident re-construction team responded and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who may have information is asked to call the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or text via our anonymous Tip411 system.

