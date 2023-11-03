Wolcott Man With Self-Inflicted Wounds Dies While In Custody: Inspector General Investigating

The investigation will look into an incident that happened in New Haven County on Tuesday, Oct. 31 around 3:45 a.m., when Wolcott Police officers responded to a home on Tyrell Drive where a man was suffering from a mental health crisis.

According to the Inspector General's Office, officers were directed to a bedroom in the house, where 52-year-old Wolcott resident Robert Scott Brown was lying on the floor covered in blood as a result of two large self-inflicted wounds on his neck.

Because Brown was seriously injured and had lost a significant amount of blood, officers moved in to help him. However, he became combative and tried to push police away while holding a razor in his hand. Brown later grabbed a saw blade as well, officials said.

Although officers tried to talk with Brown to get him to drop the blade so he could receive medical help, he continued to be uncooperative. This prompted officers to use a taser-like device on Brown several times so that he could be taken into custody.

Brown was later brought to Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, where he was pronounced dead just after 5 a.m.

The Inspector General's Office later released body camera footage from the police response to the incident depicting officers using the taser-like device on Brown.

The Office's investigation is now ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

