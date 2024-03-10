West Haven Man Charged With Threatening Police, Other Crimes During Meriden Street Takeover

New Haven County resident Adalberto Oceguera, age 18, of West Haven turned himself in to Connecticut State Police on Thursday, March 7 for taking part in several street takeover events including one in Meriden on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

According to State Police, during an extensive and ongoing investigation into numerous street takeover events, Oceguera was identified as a co-conspirator in the damage of a Meriden Police cruiser which occurred on May 6.

During the event, he was seen on video as being the first person to stand before a Meriden Police car and point his finger drawing 30 to 40 additional people to encircle the vehicle and threaten the officer by climbing on the car, banging on the windshield and windows and pointing lights and lasers. One person was allegedly seen on the hood with a gun, state police said.

Oceguera was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

Riot

Inciting to riot

Interfering with a police officer

Breach of peace

Unlawful assembly

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Meriden Superior Court, on Tuesday, March 19.

