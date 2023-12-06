West Haven High School Football Player Dies Unexpectedly

Christopher Fidalgo-Pugh, of West Haven, died at the Yale New Haven Children's Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 5, reported ABC affiliate WTNH News 8.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

A student at New Haven High School, Christopher was a lineman on the football team. Football Coach James McCarthy said on the X Platform that he misses the teen.

"One of the kindest and hardest-working young men I have ever had the pleasure of being around. We will miss Chris’s intensity on the practice field & smile in the hallways immensely. Watch over us Big 70! 💙," he wrote.

West Haven High School Principal Dana Paredes sent out a letter to parents regarding Christopher's death, said News 8.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the unexpected and tragic passing of one of our beloved sophomores and a member of the varsity football team, Paredes wrote.

“This news has deeply impacted our school community, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," she added. "He was not only an integral part of our school’s athletic community but also a bright and cherished member of our student body. The loss of such a promising young life is profoundly felt by us all.”

Students who need help or counseling will be able to receive them at school, News 8 reported.

