Upcoming Storm Could Topple Trees, Power Lines Across CT: Energy Officials

Ahead of the “multi-hazard event” slated to bring downpours and flurries to the Northeast starting Tuesday, Jan. 9, Eversource is warning Connecticut residents of the potential power outages and complications such a storm may bring.

In an email sent out to customers, the energy provider warned that the storm — which is expected to roll in on Tuesday evening and last through Wednesday mid-morning — has prompted officials to prepare their emergency response plan.

“The storm is expected to produce snow, heavy rain, and damaging winds that could topple trees and power lines and cause outages,” Eversource’s email read, encouraging residents to monitor the weather so it doesn’t come as a surprise.

The company added that it has prepared extra crews and will station them near areas expected to face damage in order to resolve any issues as quickly as possible. Additionally, it will be readying extra equipment, such as power lines and transformers, to help accelerate repairs.

In a post on the platform X (formerly Twitter), Eversource reminded drivers to drive around downed wires and report them as soon as possible.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts during the storm will average around 40 miles per hour and higher, with some areas expecting gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

The heavy rain and snow are expected to die down by midday Wednesday, with a small chance of showers later that day and an eventual clearing in the afternoon.

Thursday, Jan. 11, and Friday, Jan. 12 are predicted to be partly or mostly sunny.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

