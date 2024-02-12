New Update: Cheshire Crash Involving School Bus, Car Kills 52-Year-Old, Roadway Remains Closed

A crash between a Subaru and a school bus has closed a major roadway and killed a Connecticut man.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 12, in New Haven County in the area of Highland Avenue and Stony Hill Road in Cheshire.

According to Lt. Jeffrey Sutherland of the Cheshire Police, each vehicle was occupied by just a driver.

The driver of the Subaru has been identified as Casey Kennedy, age 52, of Cheshire, was transported to an area hospital where he died from the injuries, Sutherland said.

Sutherland said a preliminary investigation shows the school bus was traveling southbound on Highland Avenue and the Subaru was traveling northbound. The Subaru crossed over the double yellow line and struck the front end of the school bus despite the bus attempting to maneuver as far to the right of the southbound lane as possible.

Highland Avenue (Route 10) remains closed between Stony Hill Road and Country Club Road for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.