Speeding Hamden Tesla Driver Killed After Slamming Into 9 Vehicles In New Haven

The crash took place in New Haven County around 7:50 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, on Nicoll Street near Eagle Street in New Haven.

Capt. Rose Dell, of the New Haven Police Department, said the Tesla, traveling at a high rate of speed hit the nine vehicles, with seven parked and two in motion.

The driver, identified as Christopher Andreozzi of Hamden was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he died.

Two other drivers were also transported to the hospital for minor injuries, Dell said.

The New Haven Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

"The investigation will take some time and will include a mechanical inspection of the Tesla," Dell said.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to contact police via phone at 203-946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

