Woman Assaults Workers, Bites Officers After Being Asked To Leave Milford Restaurant, Cops Say

A Connecticut woman is accused of assaulting several employees and police officers after being asked to leave a restaurant.

Police in New Haven County were called shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, with reports that a customer had assaulted employees at Milford’s Stonebridge Restaurant, located on Daniel Street.

Milford police determined that 27-year-old Stephanie Meckley, of Milford, had hopped over a barrier to enter the restaurant after being asked by staff to leave and wait in line.

She then assaulted three security guards before being escorted out of the building, police said.

When officers arrived, Meckley reportedly ignored their commands and became combative, spitting at them and biting an officer as they attempted to arrest her.

She also spit at and bit a second officer while she was in custody, police said.

Both officers suffered minor injuries in the ordeal.

Meckley is now facing multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer, criminal trespass, and interfering with an officer.

She was held on $50,000 bond and is due back in court Tuesday, Oct. 18.

