Woman Arrested For Fatal 2021 Hit-Run Crash In North Branford, Police Say

A months-long investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Connecticut led to the arrest of a 36-year-old woman who surrendered herself into custody, police announced.

Middlesex County resident Amanda Mark, of Killingworth, turned herself in at the North Branford Police Department in New Haven County on Tuesday, May 3 on an outstanding warrant in connection with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on Oct. 16, 2021.

North Branford Police Deputy Chief James Lovelace said that the incident happened on Branford Road (Route 139) when she struck and killed 52-year-old North Branford resident Douglas Clark.

Mark was arrested and charged with evasion of responsibility in the operation of a motor vehicle resulting in death. She is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court on Elm Street on Friday, May 13.

“We want to thank the family and friends of the victim, Douglas Clark, for their patience and confidence in our department during this investigation,” Lovelace stated.

The deputy chief also credited these law enforcement agencies for their roles in the investigation:

South Central Regional Accident Reconstruction Unit;

New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office;

North Haven Police Department;

Connecticut State Police;

Connecticut Forensic laboratory;

Office of the Chief Medical Examiner;

Federal Bureau of Investigation;

North Branford Detective Division and officers.

