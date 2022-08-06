Woman Accused Of Stealing More Than $800 In Merchandise From Milford Store

A 49-year-old woman was charged after police said she stole more than $800 worth of merchandise from a Connecticut department store.

Police responded to a report of shoplifting at Boscov's in New Haven County at about 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to the Milford Police Department.

The store is located at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford, police said.

Authorities said a loss prevention officer at the store reported that they saw Towana Stephens, of New Haven, take items from the store without paying.

The stolen merchandise was valued at $830.99, authorities said.

Police said Stephens was charged with fifth-degree larceny.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.