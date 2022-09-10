Woman Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Valued At $12.5K From Milford Business

A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly taking part in the theft of $12,5000 worth of catalytic converters from company vehicles of a business.

Middlesex County resident Yamil Burgos, age 26, of Middletown, was arrested in New Haven County on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for the Wednesday, Aug. 24 incident in Milford.

Milford Police detectives conducted an investigation which led to evidence that Burgos was an active participant in the thefts, police said.

This is the third arrest made in the case.

Burgos was charged with:

Larceny

Criminal mischief

Two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny

She was released on a promise to appear.

