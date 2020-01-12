Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
West Haven Man Shot After Gang Armed Robbery In Hamden

Christina Coulter
Police were notified of the Hamden shooting while a 22-year-old man was being treated for gunshot wounds in his arm and leg at Yale-New Haven Hospital at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 according to Hamden Police Captain Ronald Smith.
Police are searching for five men who allegedly shot one man and robbed two victims in Hamden.

The victim was reportedly parked on West Easton Street, talking to a friend, when a silver vehicle pulled up beside him and five gun-toting men emerged from within. 

The victim's friend first fled, but stopped in his tracks after hearing gunshots, police said. He was approached by two of the five men, who allegedly pointed their guns at him and took his wallet and cellphone. 

The victim's friend then returned to West Easton Street, driving the victim to the hospital after seeing that he had been shot multiple times, police said. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective John Marks at 203-230-4050. 

