New Haven Man Lies About Knowing Terrorist Associates During Citizenship Process

New Haven resident Mohamed Najm Kamash, also known as Mohamed Najm Mohamed Ali Kamash, pleaded guilty on Monday, March 25 to making a false statement in a naturalization proceeding, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced on Tuesday, March 26.

According to federal officials, Kamash immigrated to the IS from Iraq in 2014 and became a lawful permanent resident.

On Aug. 17, 2021, Kamash appeared in Hartford for a US Citizenship and Immigration Services interview about his naturalization application and was placed under oath. During this interview, Kamash knowingly and falsely said he did not know anyone involved with a terrorist organization, including family members.

He was later arrested on a criminal complaint on May 5, 2022, and is released on a $250,000 bond pending sentencing.

When he is sentenced, Kamash faces a maximum of five years in prison, officials said.

