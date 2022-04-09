West Haven Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Police Say

A 21-year-old Connecticut man and University of New Haven student was killed in a crash after the vehicle he was riding in struck a tree, police said.

The crash took place in New Haven around 3:30 a.m., Saturday, April 9 on Congress Avenue.

Responding officers located a black Chevrolet Cruz that had struck a tree. New Haven Fire responded and removed the operator and a passenger, according to authorities.

The driver, a 26-year-old West Haven man, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition, said Officer Scott Shumway of the New Haven Police Department.

The passenger, Raymond Rolle, a 21-year-old West Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries, police added.

The New Haven Police Crash Team responded to the scene and is leading the investigation.

The college said Rolle, a native of the Bahamas, was a computer engineering major in the Class of 2022 and an active member of the University’s TEDx Club.

“This is going to be very hard for his professors and classmates,” said Christopher Martinez, associate professor of computer engineering. “He was so kindhearted, and he got along with everyone."

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

