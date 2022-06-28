Waterbury Man Wanted For Shooting Boy, 2, Turns Himself In, Police Say

A man wanted for allegedly shooting a 2-year-old Connecticut boy while showing off his gun has turned himself in to police.

New Haven County resident Kharis Samuels, age 20, of Waterbury, surrendered on Monday, June 27.

Samuels fled on Tuesday, June 21, after shooting the boy while showing a gun to others in the Waterbury home, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

The family did not call 911 and instead brought the toddler to Waterbury Hospital around 1:35 p.m. The hospital notified police, and the child was then flown to Connecticut Children's hospital where he is listed in stable condition, Bessette said.

According to police, Samuels was showing the gun to three or four other people when it went off and hit the toddler who was in a walker.

He was charged with:

Risk of injury to a minor

Assault

Reckless endangerment

Weapons offenses

His bail was set at $750,000.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

