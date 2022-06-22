Police ID Man Wanted In Shooting Of 2-Year-Old Waterbury Boy

Police have identified a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a 2-year-old Connecticut boy.

The child was shot in the torso in New Haven County in Waterbury on Tuesday, June 21 at 99 Pinecrest Drive.

Police identified the shooter as 20-year-old Kharis Samuels, of Waterbury, said the Waterbury Police Department.

The family did not call 911 and instead brought the toddler to Waterbury Hospital around 1:35 p.m. The hospital notified police, and the child was then flown to Connecticut Children's hospital, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition, police said.

According to police, Samuels was showing the gun to three or four other people when it went off and hit the toddler who was in a walker.

Samuels might be armed and dangerous, police said.

He is known to have ties in New York and Florida, they added.

The state Department of Children and Families has been notified and is investigating the incident, police said.

Once captured, Samuels faces charges of assault and risk of injury to a minor as well as other charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941 or the anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

