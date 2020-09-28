Wanted For Crimes Across The County, Suspect Tries To Outrun Police - Twice

A man wanted for crimes in three Connecticut cities recently drove his car into a creek while trying to avoid being arrested.

Alejandro Ortiz, of Connecticut, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 24, on five outstanding warrants as well as the charges of:

Escape from custody, a felony

Carrying a pistol without a permit, a felony

Carrying a weapon in a motor vehicle, a felony

Interfering with an officer, a misdemeanor

Operating under a suspended license, a misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a misdemeanor

Failure to obey a traffic control signal, a moving violation, police said.

On the day of the arrest, Meriden Police pulled Ortiz over while he was driving on West Main Street, police said. After initially stopping his vehicle, Ortiz allegedly attempted to drive away, police said. Ortiz allegedly struck the front end of a police vehicle while attempting to flee, then drove his car into a creek off the side of the roadway.

Police allegedly found in 9mm handgun, two magazines, and 14 rounds of ammunition with Ortiz.

Police took Ortiz to the hospital to receive treatment for an injury. After being medically cleared, and while police escorted him from the hospital, Ortiz allegedly got away from police while still handcuffed.

“After a brief foot chase, Ortiz was again taken into custody," police said.

In addition to the new charges, Ortiz has outstanding warrants, police said. Ortiz is wanted in Maryland. He is also wanted in connection with crimes in Berlin, Bristol, and New Britain, Connecticut.

