UPDATE: 8-Month-Old Baby Found In CT Dumpster - Mother Located

The infant found in a dumpster has been transported - alive - to Yale Children's Hospital, police said.

UPDATE This story has been updated to reflect the age, status of the baby and mother.

The infant is an 8-month-old girl.

As of 3:30 p.m., New Haven police had located the girl's mother, police said.

Police are investigating after a baby was found in a Dumpster outside a low-income housing complex Monday, Oct. 12.

The baby was discovered in the afternoon New Haven Police said.

Maintenance workers found the baby at the Presidential Gardens apartments around 2 p.m., police said. The apartment complex includes at 573 Dixwell Ave., 200 Shelton Ave., and 160 Hazel St., police said.

The baby was alive when it was found.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police at (203) 946-6304.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.