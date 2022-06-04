Two Felons Busted With Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Cash, Ammo In Waterbury Bust

Two convicted felons are facing new charges after being busted during a search and seizure in Connecticut, police announced.

In New Haven County, police officers in Waterbury assigned to the department’s Vice and Intelligence Division executed a search warrant at a William Street apartment following an investigation into drug sales in the region.

At the apartment, investigators located suspect Quentin Boone, age 28, who was with a second man, Litchfield County resident Douglas Elliott, age 34, of Torrington, both of whom are convicted felons with prior narcotic felony-related convictions which prohibits either from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

During the search of the residence, a Waterbury Police Department spokesperson said that officers seized:

375 bags of heroin;

2.6 grams of crack cocaine;

A box with 32 live rounds of 9mm ammunition;

$3,277 in cash.

Police noted that Elliot is also currently on supervised parole.

Boone and Elliot were charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell;

Operation of a drug factor;

Criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition.

Both men were held on a $150,000 surety bond and were arraigned on Friday, June 3, with Elliot being remanded into the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections.

